Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ANIK stock remained flat at $25.68 during midday trading on Friday. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,498. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

