Barrington Research Raises The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $28.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $703.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hackett Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

