Barrington Research Raises The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $28.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HCKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $703.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
