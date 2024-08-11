Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 1,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

