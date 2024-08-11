Barclays Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $44.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,202,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
