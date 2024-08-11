Barclays Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $31.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

