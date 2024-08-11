Barclays Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $5.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Clarivate stock remained flat at $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,002,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor N.V. grew its position in Clarivate by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $54,457,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Clarivate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,598,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,402 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $30,104,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

