Barclays Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $54.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,876. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,036 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

