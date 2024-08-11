Bank OZK Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.
Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1 %
OZK opened at $40.88 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Bank OZK
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
