Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,934,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

