Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $45,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

