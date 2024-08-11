Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,181,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

