Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $278.23. 1,228,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,852. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

