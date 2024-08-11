B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -366.67%.
In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
