B. Riley Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $26.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 1,110,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

