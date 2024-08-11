B. Riley Comments on Ferroglobe PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
