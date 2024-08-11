Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $11.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of AZUL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

