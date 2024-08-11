Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azul Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.24 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
