Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.24 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Azul

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.