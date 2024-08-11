Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Azenta by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.