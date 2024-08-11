AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 29,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPI. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 782,985 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

