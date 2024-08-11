Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.11 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00007810 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $697.90 million and $24.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,496.16 or 0.97213221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,500,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,483,945.72844413 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.82996095 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $21,351,270.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

