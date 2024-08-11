Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. Avnet has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

