Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Avnet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

