Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.95. 568,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,008. Avnet has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

