Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,008. Avnet has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,525,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,442,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.