Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 729.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

