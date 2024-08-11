Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $2.80 at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1.70 to $2.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 959,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

