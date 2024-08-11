Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $2.80 at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1.70 to $2.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 959,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
