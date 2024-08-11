AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AZO traded down $36.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,120.25. 73,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,701. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,942.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,941.75. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

