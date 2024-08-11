Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 256,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,208. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

