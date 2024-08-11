Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $196,000 Stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,903 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vince were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Vince by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

VNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

VNCE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

