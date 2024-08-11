Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,998 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $109.46. 1,150,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

