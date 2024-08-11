Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million.

Atlanticus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

