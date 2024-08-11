Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.4 %

Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 396,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

