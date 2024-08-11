ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer Sells C$56,628.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00.

ATCO Price Performance

TSE ACO.X opened at C$43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.78. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACO.X has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.58.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.