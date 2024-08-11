Assurant, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Up 4.2 %

AIZ opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a one year low of $136.15 and a one year high of $189.48.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 40.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.