Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.6 %

AWH stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

