Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Raised to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 333,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,044. Artivion has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Artivion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Artivion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

