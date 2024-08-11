Art de Finance (ADF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $626,760.24

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $626,760.24 and approximately $28,784.44 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00057775 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,020.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

