Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.140 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 3,411,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.