Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $60.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,725,250 coins and its circulating supply is 182,724,834 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

