Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.