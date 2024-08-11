Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

