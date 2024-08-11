Ardor Price Hits $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $68.34 million and $11.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

