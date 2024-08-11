Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 827,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,982. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

