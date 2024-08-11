Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 21,316,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,623. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.