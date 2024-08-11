Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.