Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Apyx Medical Price Performance
Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21.
About Apyx Medical
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apyx Medical
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.