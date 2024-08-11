Apu Apustaja 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.66 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $97.37 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00031018 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $8,027,662.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.