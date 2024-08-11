Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 134,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,679. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

