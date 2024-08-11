Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.80) EPS.

APDN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 424,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,432. The stock has a market cap of $354,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

