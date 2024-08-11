Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,819,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

