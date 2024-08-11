Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 447 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,787. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

